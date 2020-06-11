We all watched NASCAR race from the same seat more or less this time, our traditional visit to the Martinsville Speedway stolen by a virus that forced separation from 75,000 or so close friends and relegated us to being lone viewers on screens at home.
We heard no great roar of 20,000 horsepower, no louder shrieks of anticipation by fans who watched hopefully as Chase Elliott took on four fresh tires instead of two or passed the 22nd-place car with urgency and flare (the point being that they cheer Chase as if he were the Elliott who rescued ET and not simply the second generation from Dawsonville, Ga).
There were no tailgate aromas to inhale, no lines to endure for bag inspection, no parking and walking for miles to get to the track, no dueling with traffic in or out, no too hot or too cold or too wet or too anything.
And no Confederate flags flapping in the breeze. Ever again.
For much of Wednesday night I was more like those who embrace that bellicose banner of hatred: I was clueless about the reality that must be absorbed if the greater outcome is the be understood.
I was so everyman watching this race on the FS1 broadcast that I really wasn’t nearly aware of everything going on during those 500 laps. Oh, I paid careful attention and even took notes, jotting words of awe about how drivers actually could shuffle the lead at our little track, despite what Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. had exhibited before the witnesses at our two Cup Series races in 2019.
And when Truex came back from being shuffled way back and won in the end, I knew the who and how, but I didn’t know much of the when and why.
That’s because for the great portion of this race the screen I used was the one on my cellphone, and that Fox Sports app is about as reliable as a 1958 Edsel. The feed would go in an out about as often as a car was bumped on the track (is there a connection?), either the audio fading or the video stopping in one of the most frustrating experiences of watching NASCAR of my life.
And I’ve been doing that since the days when the Daytona 500 was recorded and shown the following Saturday on the “CBS Sports Spectacular.”
This race was live on a Wednesday night – prayer meeting night in those old days – and watching the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 500 on this inept app was incredibly frustrating and left me in dire need of a painkiller.
I can’t really tell you how Ryan Blaney went from the front row to 30th to first, then to last and then back to within a half-lap of first.
I wasn’t able to pinpoint how Keselowski also came back from the rear of the pack to contend in the end or how Jimmie Johnson emerged from the dead end of his career to lead many laps and even win Stage 2.
I can tell you that I was convinced that either Johnson or Bubba Wallace was scripted to win this race. Back in the days before apps, that sort of thing seemed to happen when NASCAR needed a magical moment (see Dale Earnhardt Jr, July 2001).
Each driver had a personal and emotional connection: Johnson, a 9-time winner in Martinsville, was in his next-to-last-start at the Paperclip; Wallace, the outspoken, lone African-American driver of Richard Petty’s No. 43, was trying to celebrate the glorious day NASCAR finally left behind the Civil War and fully embraced diversity.
I’m not sure why those happy endings didn’t happen, but I did grasp from the app-induced stuttering (repetitive) analysis of driver-turned-announcer Jeff Gordon that track conditions changed, that the tires were laying down rubber, that the concrete was cooling and the asphalt wasn’t and that the lights were affecting the drivers and how rookies don’t have a chance at Martinsville (that last part I understood).
And then one of those youngsters, Quin Houff, a Virginian, tightened up the field for all of us by smacking the wall with about 100 laps to go, meaning the race became that 100-lap feature at any small-town race track – under the lights with virtually nobody but friends and crews watching in person.
So then I switched in frustration from phone to laptop, and I rubbed my eyes and scraped my ears, and there were the two guys I had seen lead a combined 850 or so out of the thousand laps raced in Martinsville last year -- Truex and Keselowski -- running 1-2, with Elliott right behind them.
Oh, and Blaney, the wunderkind, was flying up from the rear where he had been sent for bad behavior, and suddenly, there was a race worth watching and a smooth signal to deliver it.
Or maybe I didn’t see it that clearly at all, because the last 50 laps of the Blue-Emu Maximum 500-plus interruptions were just like the last 50 laps I saw last October, with only the shine of the night lights altering the picture.
That No. 19 Toyota, which would be Truex, was dominating and pulling away. He won by more than 3 seconds, making this victory in the end look just as easy as last time. He led the last 130 laps or so and earned matching grandfather clocks in consecutive starts. That’s what I call synchronizing your timepieces.
So after we heard Truex talk about how he had learned the track and missed the fans and felt blessed to win again, all of us watching didn’t have to trek to our cars and sleepily slog our way home through traffic.
No, we turned off our screens and said one final prayer of thanks that we didn’t watch the finish on the Fox app, because we were able to fall asleep with the crystalline image of Truex winning his race while NASCAR notched a victory for all mankind.
