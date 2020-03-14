A long, long time ago, when I could still remember how that sports world used to make me smile…
Those lyrics from the historic anthem “American Pie” resonated with me Thursday, the day so many things died.
Events both institutional and personal were struck from our calendars under the assault of the unseen transmission of a virus that was let loose on our nation with inestimable negligence.
Lives have been disrupted like nothing I’ve seen in the two centuries in which I have lived, as if a tornado visited each of our worlds and laid waste to our structure and our strength.
What seemed like a story of national magnitude and ineptitude became personal on Thursday.
No matter what leaders and pontificators and medical/scientific experts were telling us, the invasion of COVID-19 did not truly resonate until I watched ACC Commissioner John Swofford speak at the Greensboro Coliseum to a small audience that listened in reverent silence as he explained why one chapter of a lot of people’s joy journals had reached the end.
There was no true surprise in what I heard. There was no question what Swofford was saying made perfect sense and imperfect angst. I knew intellectually that every subject and verb was appropriate and heartfelt.
And I was overcome with the sadness seldom felt outside a funeral home. It was as if my life had been infected and was in need of respiration. And I don’t mean that as any sort of slight to those who are ailing or who have lost loved ones to this deadly scourge.
We thrive on our hopes and dreams. We push through our daily regimen to accommodate mission and earn opportunity. We work and provide and contribute, and we save points from that effort to redeem in our passions and pursuits.
And now some of our greatest pursuits are at a dead end.
March and early April are my favorite months of the year. You may love Christmas or summer at the beach, but I love the convergence of college basketball, major-league baseball and the Masters golf tournament, which arrive spectacularly for a 4-week staycation in my heart that now will be filled with March sadness.
They all are gone. First the SEC Tournament (my preference), then the NCAA everything. Then baseball. And on Friday the Masters. All silent, as if that tornado had danced across every venue in every corner of the country.
I shouldn’t whine. My family is healthy – and, believe me, I worry about my aging and active parents, off in another state – and the responsibility to deliver news to you never has been more imperative. The difficulties delivered on my life appear manageable for now, if disruptive.
I feel worst for my children, the younger two of whom are losing important experiences in their lives to this pandemic.
My daughter, an accomplished swimmer, was to have competed in sectional and regional meets this weekend in Georgia and South Carolina. She arrived in Atlanta just as that event was canceled (the other one had been earlier).
My son, a high school senior and musician, lost a trip to New York City with his band, to be immersed in music and culture and scrapbook memories. I hate this for him.
I know there are families that cannot continue to operate cleanly with schools closed. They don’t have day care, some don’t even have food. Jobs could be lost in illness cum recession.
So, no, my take on this is not really all that important. I mix melancholy with anger and come up with an emotional cocktail to plow forward on a day-by-day assignment and look for new avenues and outlets.
I’m enough of a God-fearing person to understand that ultimately there is hope and responsibility to mankind that must be foremost. We must serve and assist and not be pissed.
I will miss my seasons and my teams. Likely I will look for reruns of classic events to fill a void as if this were an offseason and not just an interrupted one.
And I will embrace the certainty that all of this is necessary, that we must work together and make sacrifices to defeat this airborne assault on our health and well-being.
Someone suggested that cancellations and changes were an example of each of us taking one for the team.
In the case of sports, I think it’s the teams that are taking one for all of us.
