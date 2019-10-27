There was plenty of mud in the parking lots around Martinsville Speedway on Sunday afternoon, and the cars chasing Martin Truex Jr.’s Toyota appeared to be driving in it. Nobody could get anywhere close to passing Truex, no matter how many times serendipity gave them a running chance.
After 30 laps the only real question was what the big “A” on the hood of his car advertised. That’s Auto Owners Insurance, and this sponsor got its money’s worth, because for more than three hours on what turned into a gloriously summeresque afternoon, that A was in focus for every eyeball and lens but not a single rearview mirror.
That Truex ultimately won by about three car lengths was a dishonest statistic. He spent the afternoon as a Bandit running away from 37 Smokey’s. Wait, have you read that line somewhere before? Perhaps it was in March, when Brad Keselowski was somnolently dominant. And Truex beat that performance, too.
Keselowski led the STP 500 for of 446 laps. Truex was in first place for 469. Denny Hamlin dominated for the first 30 laps, and Kyle Larson stole the lead once after skipping the pits during caution just before the end of the second stage. Otherwise, No 19 was No. 1.
Maybe Truex and Keselowski, whose Ford finished third Sunday, should be designated as pace cars at Martinsville, because everyone is used to following them around The Paperclip.
The only distraction from that performance came after the race was finished, when Joey Logano and Hamlin got into a little bit of an altercation in the staging area between Turns 1 and 2. That’s the only way any other driver got any attention from the fans. Maybe the crews should’ve have let them fight for a while.
Post-race squareoffs and shoving matches and even an occasional punch happen fairly frequently, especially after an afternoon of the metal-mangling maneuvers that happen on a short track and with NASCAR playoff money at stake. There is more heat with the field narrowed to eight drivers who can win in Homestead next month.
Truex last year lost this race at the end. Logano won and went on to capture the championship. That this victory qualifies Truex for the finals, the first of the eight remaining drivers to do so, would seem fitting.
He said later he didn’t want to talk much about that. He just thought winning in Martinsville and taking home the grandfather clock was the important thing.
And, playoffs be damned, this race was the sort that NASCAR officials would prefer not to see very often: boringly dominant.
NASCAR never has been bashful about pushing in the clutch on rules and shifting regulations and specifications to ensure everyone has an equal chance at winning. In gearhead that means: so no one can run off and leave the pack.
Buddy Baker drove so fast one year at Daytona that he was in Jacksonville before the second-place car crossed the finish line. His speed records still stand. That came a few races after NASCAR first became a nationally prominent brand. What couldn’t happen was that the sport would become one-car-in-the-frame boring.
So officials have added restrictor plates and adjusted restrictor plates. Spoiler sizes and angles were raised and lowered. Anything scientific that could create an advantage eventually has been scrutinized, sanitized and homogenized.
This often has happened in a sermon about the commandment of safety when NASCAR was guilty of coveting – of wanting a 36-car shootout for five laps to go at the end of every race with every piece of equipment pretty much equal, no matter the badge on the hood.
Truth is, they are. Vulnerability of the cars is seldom an issue. Today’s Mustangs, Camaros and Camrys have to hit something pretty hard to leave the track for good. Nobody was in the garage for good until Sunday’s race had reached its last hour.
But by then no one was really in the race, either.
Truex’s only true competition was the guy on the flag stand. When he waved the caution, that represented the only way the rest of the field could catch up and appear to have a chance. Emphasis on appear.
At one point Truex was so far ahead of second-place finisher William Byron that Usain Bolt could’ve covered about 40 yards in the time differential. As the track became shadowed and about 75 laps remained, you knew the sun was setting on everyone else.
“This racetrack in general, you don’t see that,” Truex said.
Later he talked about how lucky he was, what a great team he has, how it feels to “be the best right now.”
And, yeah, everyone else is stuck in the mud.
Steven Doyle is Local Editor of the Martinsville Bulletin. Contact him at 276-638-8801 ext. 245. Follow @StevenLDoyle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.