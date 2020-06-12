A friend started a conversation about what movies most frightened people. Answers included “The Omen,” “Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “Death Race 2000” and “The Thing.”
Those horror movies are nothing compared to the trauma “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” can cause – and don’t even bring up the flying monkeys of “The Wizard of Oz.”
I’m not a fan of horror movies, but I saw a few when I was young and boys took me on dates. They sure have some scary scenes and gross stuff, but nothing as terrifying as the Abominable (or is it the Bumble?) Snowmonster.
Though parts of horror movies make me cringe in disgust, overall horror movies seem boring and stupid. What a waste of time.
The Abominable/Bumble Snowmonster of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” scarred me for life, on the other hand, and the flying monkeys had me looking over my shoulder at least through second grade.
When we were kids, of course, there were no movies at home when you wanted to watch them, only when they turned up on TV. Our family’s yearly classics were “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” and “The Wizard of Oz.” At some point, “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” came along, too.
In “Rudolph,” the characters are warned about the A-Bumble-able Snowmonster.
A sense of doom sinks in when you hear Rudolph proclaim: “It’s my nose! It keeps giving us away!”
Then you see a big, white, furry monster with gray claws, lips and eyelids in the background. When he opens his mouth, you see huge white teeth and a deep red mouth.
Each scene with that monster was heart-stopping. There’s one in which the gentle-voiced narrator, Burl Ives, says, “Uf. Tell me when it’s over.”
In “The Wizard of Oz,” when the Wicked Witch of the West raises her arms and booms out a command, dozens, no hundreds, of flying monkeys fill the gray skies, and the music builds to a dramatic crescendo.
No child can ever look out the window again in confidence. No one could survive the monkeys going after them.
How about the scary things that keep happening to the bad-attitude kids in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory?”
One got squeezed through a pipe, one turned into a blueberry, one fell down a garbage chute, and one got shrunk.
The years pass, and the A-Bumble-able Snowmonster notwithstanding, it became time to share in childhood delights with my daughter. When she was around 5, I put into the computer the DVD of that “Rudolph” movie that had both so delighted me and so terrified me. I was prepared to guide her gently through the scary parts.
To my surprise, it wasn’t a lifelike Christmas wonderland after all. The set looked like it was made of painted cardboard, and the characters were all some sort of puppets or dolls that moved along jerkily.
Clearly, it was all pretend.
When the Abominable/Bumbling Snowmonster appeared on screen, he was a cute, furry puppet-type toy who bumbled along awkwardly.
My daughter shrieked in terror.
I wanted to see it, just because it was so interesting to look at a childhood phenomenon through all-knowing adult eyes.
She screamed at me to turn off the computer.
She refused to watch any more of “Rudolph,” and she also hasn’t ever seen “The Wizard of Oz” or “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” all the way through, either.
Maybe we parents of today are softer than those callous parents who raised us with so little regard for our peace of mind and sense of security.
Or was it that exposing us to the Snowman, the flying monkeys and the candy factory disasters made us into the strong adults today who can say: "Who cares about ‘The Omen,’ “The Thing’ or ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre?’ I can handle it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.