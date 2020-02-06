To understand the moral imperative of addressing high insulin prices, remember Josh Wilkerson.
This past June, the 27-year-old of Berryville lost his battle with Type 1 diabetes. The Washington Post reported that for a time, his prescription-strength insulin was covered by his stepfather’s health plan. It regulated his blood sugar in as little as 20 minutes.
At age 26, Wilkerson was bumped off his stepfather’s plan. WTTG-TV reported his monthly co-pay jumped to $1,200, forcing him to use cheaper, less potent, over-the-counter insulin that can take a few hours to kick in. He fell into a coma and died from a series of strokes.
The Virginia General Assembly and several other statehouses around the country are rightfully paying attention. On Monday, the House of Delegates voted 98-1 to cap insulin co-pays at $30 per month.
Proposed by Del. Lee Carter, D-Manassas, House Bill 66 would apply regardless of the amount or type of insulin. The rule applies to contracts involving insurance carriers, pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) and pharmacies.
Patients have battled surges in insulin prices for years. This past September, AARP Virginia noted that more than 800,000 people in the commonwealth have diabetes or pre-diabetes. The annual cost of Lantus, a top-selling treatment, rose from $2,907 in 2012 to $4,702 in 2017.
Lawsuits in recent years have accused leading insulin manufacturers — Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk and Sanofi — of coordinating to raise their prices. The companies claimed those increases offset rebates negotiated by PBMs. A 2017 CBS News report said patients with high deductibles or no insurance are hit hardest.
Over the past year, Colorado and Illinois became the first states to limit insulin costs, with co-pay caps of $100 per month. Similar bills are circulating in Utah ($30), New Mexico ($50), Kentucky ($100), Oregon ($100) and Tennessee ($100).
Neighboring West Virginia has an even stricter insulin co-pay proposal, at $25 per month. A Tuesday report from WV Public Broadcasting said some legislators worry pharmaceutical companies would reduce access to insulin in response. We recognize those concerns, especially for our rural areas.
We’re also attentive to long-term health outcomes. In 2010, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention predicted 1 in 3 to 1 in 5 Americans would have diabetes by 2050. Can patients employ healthier habits? Are there other solutions to augment lawmakers’ attention to medical expenses?
The bottom line is too many Virginians are skipping or rationing lifesaving medications. We commend the General Assembly for shining a long-awaited light on the insulin issue, in bipartisan fashion.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
