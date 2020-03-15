Like most females, women in the military are adept at multitasking — after a busy day at the office, they can comfort a crying baby, help kids with homework, cook dinner and wash a load of laundry. The difference is that a woman warrior often does it all while wearing combat boots and knowing there’s a possibility she could be deployed or sent to war.
Women have played a role in the defense of our nation since the Revolutionary War. In the earliest years, they often disguised themselves as men in order to serve. As the military and Congress came to recognize the vital contributions women were capable of, they were initially allowed to serve only in auxiliary support positions. Those roles gradually expanded until today, all military occupations are open to women.
As a result, women are the fastest growing segment of America’s military and veteran populations. They represent 16 percent of our active-duty military and 10 percent of all veterans. Currently, Virginia is home to more than 107,000 women who have served their nation in uniform.
While military life can be a trial for all service members, for female vets, the transition to civilian life can be especially challenging. They face greater hurdles than their male counterparts when it comes to accessing adequate health care, readjustment benefits and employment assistance. Many female vets continue to deal with pain and scars from sexual trauma experienced in the military. They are more likely to experience homelessness than their brothers-in-arms.
Female veteran entrepreneurs experience more difficulty in obtaining financing and loans — less than 2 percent of funds available for veterans go to women. Female veteran business owners are less likely to apply for small-business loans and grants than male vets — despite the fact that their financial portfolios often are stronger than those of male veterans.
To recognize the service and contributions of these phenomenal — but too often invisible and underserved — women, Gov. Ralph Northam has designated the week of March 15-21 as Virginia’s third annual Women Veterans Week. The commonwealth’s Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is one of the best in the nation. Its programs geared toward female vets are unmatched.
According to Annie Walker, the deputy commissioner of VDVS, “Virginia truly leads the way in acknowledging and working to address the unique issues that women veterans face as they transition from active duty to civilian life. There is much work still be done, but here in Virginia we are on the right track. Recognizing the contributions of our women veterans with a special week is a great way to build awareness and improve the lives of these women.” For additional information, visit the VDVS website: https://bit.ly/38L8IcS
And, if you are interested in discovering more about the incredible contributions of America’s women to the armed forces and to the nation, the United States Army Women’s Museum at Fort Lee is open to the public every Monday through Saturday. Admission is free, but the education you’ll receive will be priceless.
We join the governor in saluting all of our female veterans. Thank you for your service and dedication to the country.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.