It’s hard to argue with that logic.
Allowing the Virginia State Police to deploy electronic ticketing across the commonwealth would save time and, more importantly, save lives, a former VSP superintendent told a group of senators last week.
Wayne D. Huggins even made a good case — although not a flawless one — for charging the cost of the system back to the people receiving the tickets.
Police just want the authority to do so.
E-ticketing has been on trial in Northern Virginia, where state police have been evaluating the system. According to results, using the electronic summons system cut 16 minutes out of the average traffic stop, from 26 minutes to 10.
That puts officers back on the road more quickly, where they can stay busy catching other scofflaws instead of dealing with paperwork.
Skeptical it could make much of a difference?
Consider this: 82,700 summonses were written during the e-ticketing pilot program. That translates to 22,000 hours saved per year — or the equivalent of 11 full-time officers.
What’s more, shorter traffic stops also mean that troopers are exposed on Virginia’s roadsides for fewer minutes. Huggins read to the Senate subcommittee the names of more than a dozen officers killed under such conditions.
His final argument for granting electronic summons authority to the state police is simply that local jurisdictions already have that power.
“All we’re asking for is the same authority the General Assembly has given every other law enforcement agency in Virginia except us,” he said. Huggins was speaking for the Virginia State Police Association, of which he is now executive director.
Good points, all.
Assuming the General Assembly provides the authority thus sought, the question then becomes how to pay for the project.
The two-year pilot program cost $2 million. It would cost $15 million to $20 million to equip the VSP’s 1,121 vehicles, over a projected phase-in period of eight years.
That’s a lot of money.
Which is why proponents are asking that $5 be added to the courts costs for each ticket and the revenue from that increase be earmarked for e-ticketing. Police would expand the program slowly, as incoming revenue permitted. The state general fund would never be tapped.
Solely as a means of financing, the proposal is smart. It achieves the benefits of the program without touching tax money.
But Sen. Ryan McDougle, R-Hanover, found the flaw.
“This ought to be done; this would be great. The problem that I have is it is yet another fee on a criminal charge,” he said. “I think it’s OK to have some. But for the most part, people are getting assessed more in fees than they are in the actual fine.”
Virginia’s just been through a long debate about the fairness of suspending driver’s licenses to punish people who don’t pay their court costs. That debate uncovered some horror stories, in which well-meaning people who had every intention of paying such costs ended up falling behind, losing their licenses and then losing their jobs or losing their means of getting their children to doctor’s appointments.
An additional $5 doesn’t sound like much by itself. But in reality it’s added to a raft of other costs.
The House of Delegates already has passed legislation allowing the program, on a unanimous 99-0 vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee, however, sent it on to the Finance Committee in hopes that panel could find a different funding solution.
Like the lawmakers, we agree that the program sounds like an excellent efficiency improvement. And its added bonus, impossible to quantify, is that it potentially could save lives.
But we also agree that it’s smart to at least consider the possibility of other funding mechanisms. With more information in hand, a wiser decision can be made.
The (Charlottesville) Daily Progress
