When Amazon chose Virginia for its second headquarters, a critical piece of the commonwealth’s pitch was the creation of a talent pipeline.
Over the next five years, Virginia is expected to add 150,000 jobs in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields. To fill these high-demand positions, great attention is being given to the Tech Talent Investment Program — an initiative to produce at least 25,000 degree holders in computer science and related fields over the next two decades.
As Virginia forges ahead with innovative plans for students’ postsecondary education, what about critical roadblocks in classrooms at the formative K-12 level? The tech talent pipeline can’t flow without high-quality teachers.
Late last year, the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) presented its annual report to the General Assembly on the condition and needs of public schools. One of the top-line findings was a “growing shortage of high-quality educators entering and remaining in the classroom.” Almost 900 positions were unfilled during the 2018-19 school year.
Each year, VDOE also is required to report critical teaching shortage areas. As defined by the Appropriation Act, a “shortage” is a subject matter area flagged in an annual survey of school divisions, or a school personnel vacancy where a division receives three or fewer qualified candidates.
Of the 10 shortages identified for the 2019-20 school year, STEM-related areas included “Career and Technical Education” (No. 3), “Mathematics Grades 6-12 (including Algebra 1)” (No. 5) and “Science (Secondary)” (No. 6). Other notable deficiencies included “Elementary Education pre-K-6” (No. 2) and “Middle Education Grades 6-8” (No. 4).
Efforts are underway to address teacher shortages. This past June, the commonwealth launched 53 new programs and 25 new degrees that reduce training requirements to a four-year education degree. Whether that timeline results in the necessary skills to lead a classroom remains to be seen.
Earlier this month, Gov. Ralph Northam announced a new program to encourage students at Norfolk State University and Virginia State University to become STEM teachers. Current budget proposals also include pay raises, but compensation is just one factor in attracting and retaining quality educators.
How we train teachers belongs in the same conversation as how we support businesses in their search for qualified candidates. If Virginia is committed to investing in a high-quality talent pipeline for a Fortune 100 company, that same effort should filter down to K-12 classrooms.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
