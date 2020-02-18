Legislation pending before the General Assembly would greatly expand gambling options for Virginians, potentially legalizing casinos in five cities, letting people place legal bets on professional and college sports, and allowing the Virginia Lottery to sell tickets online.
Currently Virginia offers the state-run lottery, charitable gaming and parimutuel betting at the resurrected Colonial Downs racetrack in New Kent County and its “gaming emporiums,” which also offer slot-like machines.
Both the state Senate and House of Delegates have endorsed measures that would let Richmond, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Bristol and Danville approve casino resorts, subject to local voter approval in November. Even if voters sign off on casinos, the gambling venues would be several years away from opening.
The proposal to legalize sports betting comes two years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowing it. As reported by the Richmond Times-Dispatch, Sen. Jeremy McPike, D-Prince William, said it would bring sports betting out of the shadows for regulation by the Virginia Lottery and allow the state to benefit from new tax revenue on the activity. “It provides the framework. It provides the transparency. It provides the taxation.” A House version excludes betting on games involving Virginia colleges and universities.
Selling tickets online would bring “the Virginia Lottery into the 21st century,” said Senate Minority Leader Tommy Norment, R-James City.
How to describe this form of entertainment is a matter of semantics. While some call it gaming, we call it gambling. You’re wagering money in games of chance or skill. If you win, great. If you lose, that’s the risk you take.
Gambling is big business. In the 2018 fiscal year, for instance, those forms generated nearly $700 million in state revenue, according to a study by the Joint Legislative Audit and Review Commission that was released in November. During that time, lottery sales produced about $600 million in proceeds for Virginia’s K-12 public education system.
The JLARC study estimated that Virginia could gain an estimated $262 million in gambling tax revenue from five potential casinos. Proponents tout job creation and expanded economic opportunities. However, neighboring states could threaten Virginia’s emerging casino industry with their already established attractions, such as MGM National Harbor, just across the Potomac River in Maryland. Where there’s potential, there’s risk. And whether to open a casino should rightfully be a local decision.
Richmond Times-Dispatch
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.