We must wonder: Why are there no memorials to those who perished during the 1918 flu pandemic? Why are there are no heroic statues to the doctors and nurses who waged their own war against that virus? And what does that tell us for how we shall remember our own time, with our own pandemic?
The website Slate has spent some time writing about these questions. Despite the severity of the flu pandemic, “for years, Americans didn’t talk about it much in public,” Slate wrote last year — when the COVID-19 virus was still living in bats and not attaching itself to people. The title of what is regarded as the first comprehensive history of that virus tells its own story: “America’s Forgotten Pandemic,” by Alfred Crosby. So why did the 1918-1920 pandemic — which killed 675,000 Americans versus 53,042 in World War I — leave such a slight imprint on American culture?
There are several theories. One is that we simply don’t think about diseases the way we think about wars. President Trump may call himself “a wartime president” and Gov. Ralph Northam may say we’re fighting “a biological war” but real wars are, as Carl von Clausewitz observed, politics by other means. And much of the way we tell our history is organized around politics — wars, elections, important laws. Disease, as horrible as it is, simply doesn’t fit into that narrative. Slate quotes the literary scholar Elizabeth Outka: “By their nature, diseases are highly individual. Even in a pandemic situation, you’re fighting your own internal battle with the virus, and it’s individual to you.” Governments have reasons to raise memorials to those who sacrificed themselves for all of us — in some ways they are tributes to the governments that waged those wars to keep the country safe from one threat or another — but pandemics only show the futility of government against an invisible enemy.
Still, Slate wondered why the 1918 pandemic didn’t produce much great literature — which is why Slate was talking with Outka in the first place. Now we come to another possible theory or perhaps two theories: Many of the great writers at the time were busy writing about World War I. Think “All Quiet on the Western Front” and “A Farewell To Arms.” The pandemic does turn up in the works of Thomas Wolfe and William Maxwell, just in quieter ways than war. It also informs the work of Katherine Anne Porter, whose name is less familiar to the general public but which points to the other theory Slate advanced: “Did we fail to memorialize Spanish Flu because the heroes were women?” The Spanish Flu wasn’t really Spanish but the heroes of the fight against it were often women. Slate writes that the pandemic was a blow to the medical world, which didn’t have a cure. “While male doctors flailed, women took charge of the day-to-day care for flu sufferers,” Slate wrote. “Perhaps this is another reason why the flu epidemic faded in memory: It was the women who did most of the work,” be they nurses in a hospital or wives and mothers at home. If there had been more female authors back then, perhaps we’d have more pandemic-inspired literature.
Under this theory, the failure to memorialize the 1918 pandemic is just one of many ways that official history have overlooked the role of women. Whatever the reason, the facts remain unchanged: Almost every community around us has a memorial of some sort to World War I, but none to the other war that was being waged that year, right here on the homefront. Fortunately, it’s not too late to change that.
Two years ago, the town of Barre, Vermont erected a memorial to pandemic victims. When shall we?
