mvb meyer letter to the editor
To the editor:
0n May 19, 2020, an interview on NPR’s, 1-A with Dr. Mario Livio, an astrophysicist, historian and author of Galileo: and the Science Deniers, focused attention on the centuries’ long history of the efforts of powerful men, their supporters and institutions to silence or side-line science.
Livio reminds his listeners that in the 1600s Italian philosopher and astronomer Galileo Galilei faced harsh criticism for his support of a theory about planetary movement that posited that the Earth and other planets revolved around the sun. For his support of an alternative explanation for planetary movement, Galileo was banned from writing or teaching about the revised theory and eventually was arrested, tried, convicted of heresy and placed under house arrest for life. ”
Livio points to Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, as an example of a present-day scientist whose participation in the research and planning needed to fight COVID0-19 regularly exposes him to resistance from those who are impatient or critical of the measured pace of research needed to produce safe and effective vaccines and treatments. Like his counterpart from centuries ago, Dr Fauci serves as an inspiration to his colleagues, present and future, when he speaks humbly and clearly about his role in working on solutions to this 21st Century pandemic: “…I never made myself to be an ‘end all’…I am a scientist, a physician, and a public health official. I give advice according to the best scientific evidence.”
We need scientists like Galileo Galilei and Dr. Anthony Fauci who have and will stand in their truth and guide us toward deeper understandings of the world we share with all living things.
CAROL MEYER
Ridgeway
