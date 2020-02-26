In less than a week — on Tuesday, March 3 — 14 states will hold presidential primaries with the largest pot of nominating delegates up for grabs thus far in the 2020 presidential campaign.
Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia will see voters head to the polls to select their candidate for president in November. The Republican Party in many states, Virginia included, have cancelled their primaries and awarded all their delegates to President Trump in his reelection efforts.
Democrats still have a long way to go toward settling on a nominee to challenge Trump in November. On Super Tuesday, 1,356 of the 3,979 pledged delegates up for grabs will be awarded in the primaries. And one of the most closely watched states will be the Old Dominion. Ever since 2008 when Barack Obama broke the GOP’s 44-year-long lock on Virginia in presidential elections, the state has been one of the most competitive states on the presidential map.
Obama carried the state again in 2012 when he was seeking reelection, and Hillary Clinton took the state in her 2016 bout with Donald Trump. All the while, the state was getting bluer and bluer with each election: the gubernatorial sweeps of 2013 and 2017, the stunning House of Delegates contest of 2017, the takeover of the General Assembly in 2019 and the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives contests of 2014 and 2018.
So what to expect this coming Tuesday?
Moderate and centrist Democrats such as former Vice President Joe Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar see politically moderate, pragmatic Virginia as key to their chances for winning the party’s presidential nomination.
Bloomberg especially has put a great deal of emphasis on the state, indeed on Super Tuesday itself as he chose to skip the early contests. He’s made several high-profile stops in the Old Dominion and garnered a number of endorsements from well-known liberal and moderate Democrats. He’s banking on his record of pragmatism and fiscal responsibility as mayor of New York City to find a receptive audience among the state’s Democrats. Biden, the other candidate with high-name recognition, is playing up his eight years as vice president under President Obama in an effort to remind voters of what once was and could be again in 2020.
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, coming off wins in the relatively small states of Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada, is parlaying his headline-grabbing victories into crafting a message of inevitability as he campaigns in the state. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, also from the party’s progressive wing, is hoping to find a receptive audience for her message of pragmatic progressivism among Virginia voters.
The wild card on Super Tuesday for Virginia is that ours is an open primary. Virginian does not register voters by party — any registered voter can vote in any primary he or she chooses. A diehard #MAGA supporter can crossover and vote in the Democratic primary for the perceived weakest Trump opponent, just as in years past, true-blue Democrats could vote in the GOP primaries for the opponents they’d like to face in the general election.
Voting takes place at the regular polling stations from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Let the games begin!
