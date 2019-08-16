You likely know this drill: You have to work, and you have children. And you need a place where they can be cared for when school isn’t in session, especially when your work hours bleed outside the typical schedule and your workload expands.
You want that to be a comfortable place, a secure place, a reliable and flexible place. And you need the cost to be reasonable. Who can afford a nanny or an au pair these days?
Or maybe you are a single parent -- in Henry County alone 40% of children live in single-parent households – and feel constricted all the way around by responsibility and necessity. You can’t rely on your mother. She works, too.
Then there’s your boss. The work is growing. You can’t do it all. The company needs more talent, but its pool is limited because families can’t find or afford day care to allow two parents to work.
These very real situations are why the effort being spearheaded by the city of Martinsville, The Harvest Foundation and others to define the need and requirements for affordable day care in the area is so commendable and also so daunting.
The leaders who have taken this up – we will single out Martinsville City Manager Leon Towarnicki and Harvest Foundation Impact Officer Sheryl Agee at the forefront – do this for reasons both noble and practical.
To be attractive to potential employers, the region needs a deep and robust workforce. To grow that workforce, families need the sort of childcare that untethers the adults from the schedules and needs of the children.
The brainstorming, surveys, meetings – there were two public sessions this past week – and grant-attaining that the working group has pursued are laudable, necessary and informative. You can’t have too many perspectives or too much data when trying to analyze this problem.
There also are groups that address this situation all the time, such as the Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge, which conducts day care at some schools, and churches that create and manage programs, too. Their experiences are valuable.
We like that so many with an investment in this issue are involved in trying to define a solution. Large employers long have faced this issue. Some have begun on-campus centers, but that concept transitions some into a business they model they don’t like.
No, there is no perfect solution.
But a model we have seen successfully employed elsewhere and encourage here is one in which the school district creates and operates a childcare program.
What makes more sense. Children who need care beyond school hours arrive earlier or stay later at one place. You have experts who are committed to child welfare to develop and manage the process. And the costs can be minimized because facilities already are funded.
Such a model provides continuity and comfort for both child and parent at a cost that is more affordable than existing programs.
How that would be formally structured remains to be discussed, but we encourage this working group to give such a concept top priority. There are many hurdles to clear, if you pardon our cliché.
The biggest one, perhaps, already has been.
“I didn’t realize how big this need was. This is part of the service that’s got to be addressed,” Heritage Foundation President Allyson Rothrock said.
Yes, Ms. Rothrock, it’s a big problem.