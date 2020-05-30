Have you been watching the curve rise? Are you monitoring the statistics for how many of those folks who live, work and play around you are testing positive for the symptoms of COVID-19?
There are more than 100 now in Henry County. More than three dozen in Martinsville. Closing in on two dozen in Patrick County.
At this moment, more than a dozen city and county residents are hospitalized. Four of your neighbors have died.
And today is the last day of May. When the month started, there were 20 cases total in those three municipalities. Martinsville was the last city in Virginia to have a positive test. Patrick County was one of the last counties.
But this is simple math: We have about eight times more cases than we did on May Day.
Health and government officials point to increased testing – we agree with President Trump’s deduction that, if we were to stop testing, there would be fewer cases – for this spike in patients.
But that point also defines our greatest worry: that not until a more appropriate percentage of the populace has been tested will we comprehend how widespread and threatening the novel coronavirus truly is.
We have feared for some time that viral vulnerabilities that have emerged elsewhere – such as in senior care centers and large manufacturers – might be found in our region. Now they have, providing a blueprint for virus transfer that could build a sickly, if not deadly, network across a single segment of society.
Infections among residents and staff at Mulberry Creek rehab are particularly scary, because they are the kindling that can spread this virus like a metaphorical wildfire.
We also have had official complaints filed against two large companies, whose efforts to limit employees’ exposure to infected coworkers were brought to question.
Officials at both Young Williams and Monogram Snacks say they are taking appropriate and aggressive steps to test workers and ensure their facilities are safe, even as some workers continue to question those commitments.
Safety is a mandate for any employer, no matter how large, but the success of this entire “war on the unseen” is based on us as individuals. That’s why understanding the logic behind Gov. Ralph Northam’s mask requirement is important.
To wear a mask does not show weakness or, as some appear to want to suggest, political affiliation.
Wearing a mask shows that you care about your neighbor, that you want to stop the virus, that you are willing to step away from personal preference in favor of personal caring.
Yet some of you shrug off this requirement as being unreasonable or unnecessary. Yes, masks can but unsightly, uncomfortable and certainly unattractive. To wear one is an inconvenience, not an insult.
Others of you see these masks and a requirement – even a request – that you wear them as symbols of lost freedom. You can’t do all the things you want to do, so you will be damned if you are going to do something you really don’t want to do.
You will wear a pistol on your hip but not a cover over your mouth.
We find that philosophy both coldly callous and completely ignorant of the killing nature of COVID-19. You can’t or won’t understand either the science or the psychology. The personal price you apparently see as too expensive is really priceless.
For inspiration, we turn to these words from newspaper columnist and author Mitch Albom, writing for USA Today:
“Let’s face it. It’s easy to whine about not getting your haircut when you haven’t lost a child to coronavirus. It’s easy to insist on getting back to your favorite bar when you haven’t watched your father die alone in a hospital bed on a cellphone held up by a nurse.”
These words lay waste to any reasons, nee excuses, to deny our God-presented responsibility to fight this virus in unanimity.
We as Americans, as Virginians, as humans, must do all we can to protect each other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.