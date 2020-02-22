What a great thing that Henry County once again will have a county fair.
What a great thing that the Martinsville Speedway will be its site.
What a great thing that the event will be built around a traditional late-model race that is part of the Speedway’s legacy.
This whole concept is as symmetrical as a carousel, as stoking as the Tilt-a-Whirl and as uplifting for community as a Ferris wheel.
Pardon the runaway metaphors, but we are excited. This is a great thing that makes great sense for all involved.
Henry County – and Martinsville, we include – should have a fair to celebrate its citizens and heritage and create a rallying event for the diversity of both.
Fairs are fun and competitive and a magnet for all. They bring together the best livestock shows, the best cooks, the best artists and photographers and maybe even the best pig riders in many areas of competition.
That the county has not had a fair for decades is a can’t-unsee gap in its historic smile.
So we applauded early last year when the Henry County Board of Supervisors first started to discuss bringing back a fair, and now we give a standing ovation to those who made it happen in 2021.
The Speedway is the perfect location, because there is plenty of acreage, parking and simple access from all corners of the county. Everyone knows where it is and how to get there.
The Speedway also is an important thread in our history. As the oldest track in NASCAR and the Paperclip (we couldn’t’ resist) that binds various types of racing, it is an ineffable rose of in our bouquet of celebration.
Remember the old movie “State Fair,” when Pat Boone drives a little red sports car around the track at the signature event of the fair in Dallas? He doesn’t win the race, but he does attract Ann-Margaret.
Well, isn’t it great that a featured aspect of the new Henry County Fair will be our annual Late Model Sportsman race? Having a signature event will give our fair an overall weight that most can’t tout.
Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell said it this succinctly:
“Having four days of fun at the fair, and then having the final day lead into our Late Model Stock race, seems like a perfect fit. I know I can’t wait for it to get here.”
Neither can we, Mr. Campbell.
So now that the supervisors, Speedway officials and particularly Henry County Parks and Recreation Director Roger Adams have done their job, the success of this venture is entirely up to you.
As plans unfold, you need to get involved. There will be committees and organizing and structures to be mapped. There will be vendors to be evaluated and rides to be contracted.
But more importantly there will be contests to be entered, tickets to be bought and really dangerous food to be consumed.
You will need to be there, to make the fair not square. You need to make the fair part of your tradition as much as the community’s. If you have enjoyed the rides and fireworks at the Speedway each summer, you’re going to love this even more.
But there’s so much to do and so much to plan, let’s get this engine started.
Yes, this ride should be wild, but the all new Henry County Fair is an idea worth any price of admission.
