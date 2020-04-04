On Wednesday afternoon, a stream of community leaders one by one walked in front of cameras and microphones at the Martinsville Municipal Building and finally told us what was what in a community shrouded and stunted by the stillness required of our fight against a viral pandemic.
These weren’t people we elected to lead us. Those individuals weren’t even in the building when they let the paid professionals do the talking to their electorate, which is somewhat troubling. You want to hear from experts, but you also want to hear from those you chose to represent you.
But at least we in Martinsville and Henry County had united image of perspective that we could observe, consume and suckle of its inspiration.
Because we need inspiration.
That’s the one thing we can’t order from the outside world and have delivered to us by people wearing gloves.
Inspiration is the one thing we don’t get from most voices.
Our schools are empty. Our churches for the most part are quiet. Our communications are digital and generally impersonal.
We routinely have no one who stands before us and inspires us. And we need that more than anything.
Oh, we know the matters of the facts. We know the severity of our circumstances. We hear numbers and projections and see the horror stories that are being spoken in dying gasps from our biggest cities.
We are comfortable with our preparation and perspiration in this cause. We stay home. We don’t socialize from nearer than 6 feet, if that close – thank heavens that technology allows some measure of sensual interaction – and we try to endure.
We trust the voices we trust. Some speak with greater timbre of temerity than others whose words launch bigger salvos in the war we are fighting. You will listen to whom you want and take from that what you will.
But universally we need inspiration.
It’s as if we need a sermon from the mount, a COVID-19 series of “blesseds” for all of us. We are meek. We are quiet. Our other cheeks are turned. We need the words that will comfort and encourage and reinforce that we – and so many of you are giving your best – actually are making progress.
Our backs need those rhetorical pats more than ever.
To that point there are many wonderful stories about people reaching out and using whatever platforms they have to help. Ministers are tending their flocks in unique ways. New TV stars are being born. Zoom is not just a funny word you may have read in a cartoon or thought of as part of a lens.
We are adapting. We are evolving into a style of life that in the aftermath of this pandemic never will be the same as it was.
We will have moved on, rechanneled, refocused and repurposed into habits we only had considered but certainly not embraced. Some of that will be appropriate, but some will be great losses from our hearts and our histories.
And we want to be sure those changes are meaningful, for the greater good.
That’s what we need our leaders to reinforce.
We need to know that we will withstand this direct assault from what some call the invisible enemy.
Are our medical people stocked and loaded and ready? Are our companies doing all that they should? Are business owners looking for models that can serve?
On Wednesday we heard a lot of cautious yeses.
Yes we can. Yes we will. Yes we hope.
For now, that will have to be enough. Until we see those words reinforced by example.
