Two reports this week about the safety of our children in school were both troubling and chilling and have us looking for correct answers to the questions they suggest.
First was a survey of students, parents and employees by Henry County Public Schools that showed us that about 2 in 10 students don’t feel safe at their schools. That parents and teachers saw them as being more secure than they did speaks a lot about what adults know about the activities of kids.
We adults sometimes see the headline of a situation but have no idea about the details and manipulation that informs day-to-day interactions. A student doesn’t have to be confronted by a classmate carrying a high-powered weapon to feel in danger.
Bullies and gangs and simply bad people with bad intentions long have been part of the interactions among students, and too often words are weaponized in an attack on a child. Terrifying threats, specific or implied, sometimes even materialize.
That takes us to the lawsuit filed by a former student at Martinsville High School who says school officials didn’t protect her against threats that ultimately were carried out.
We don’t know if this suit has merit from a legal perspective. We don’t know if every point presented in its nine pages is precisely accurate.
But its dark premise and the detail with which that premise was explained should be frightening for everyone.
Administrators and teachers deal with volatile student relationships every day. Complaining, backbiting, sniping, threatening, bullying (again) and overpowering are sadly part of the daily discourse at schools. Officials are brought into those conflicts, either informally or formally. They try to mediate, defuse and rehabilitate by working with all personalities, which can be exacerbated by the mandate of fairness.
The lawsuit filed against Martinsville City Public Schools Superintendent Zeb Talley, MHS Principal Aji Dixon and Martinsville Police Resource Officer Shane McPeek explained in excruciating detail one student’s complaint about being threatened by a social media post and how her parents believe those school officials failed her.
We have no grasp of the relationship among the students named in the lawsuit or the background behind the threats. We only see this is an example of something that could happen to any student and probably does to more than we know. After all, the frequency of teen suicide is rising precipitously on a national scale. Bullying is a cause of some of those tragedies.
But one passage in the suit is particularly chilling.
A student was taken into custody for issuing threats and brought into a hearing in juvenile court in Henry County. The disposition of her case was being reviewed and discussed by a judge. The alleged victim’s father was in the hearing and monitoring the procedure as a safeguard for his daughter.
And while that was going on, at an undisclosed location, his daughter was being beaten severely by another person allegedly involved with the threats.
Pause and reflect on this: A threatened student was being beaten while one of those who allegedly had threatened her was under arrest and facing a judge. That no one could have predicted a continuing threat was at the least myopic and perhaps totally blind.
That student went to an emergency room and spent three weeks healing physically and emotionally, her lawsuit says. She changed high schools and, the suit says, has not returned to MHS since her beating.
We don’t know what, if anything, has happened with those who allegedly threatened and beat this student. We hope juvenile justice is playing a role. We fear that this civil suit will become judge and jury for the entire process.
Schools are about lessons. These stories have very clear ones for adults.
A student has to feel safe in school. These are children. This is custody of their well-being. There is no room for error.
Because once someone is hurt, you can’t take out an eraser and change the answer.