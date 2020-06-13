We’ve reached that point when it’s time to rethink our priorities, about how the future should not be so dramatically and sadly decimated by the past.
Across the nation symbols of inherent racism – some of them unintentional but others erected in ignorance – are being removed. We’ve watched statue after statue topple in Richmond, where the public has not waited for their elected representatives to debate once again the merits of a monument on public property that celebrates a person who fought a war against our nation with the primary purpose of maintaining the right to indenture people of color and use them in servitude.
We have watched often in horror as civil disobedience has been employed to do the job that those elected have not or would not touch for reasons concreted by politics and disregard and not by logic or love.
Many of you will disagree. You will wag your finger and say this is our history, this is our heritage, that, in some cases, these honor the lives of our family members and loved ones who fought to defend a cause they believed in.
There is no doubt about any of that. But that “cause” was diluted in criminal and moral sin, and that “cause” should not be memorialized in a location where it must be faced daily by those whose family members and loved ones died as victims of that cause.
Racism is not an arbitrary philosophy. It isn’t something to debate or consider. It is a deadly undermining of someone whose skin is of a different color, whose heritage is from another place and whose development was thwarted by systems, policies and attitudes designed for those precise purposes.
The Confederacy is as much part of Virginia as cardinals and moonshine. More blood was shed on our soil in the Civil War than anywhere else. But that is not to be revered, although it certainly must be remembered.
The history of the Civil War is our lesson, our mirror that reflects the worst days of our nation. If you don’t like what you see in television of rioters and looters who filter into those protesting peacefully for a cause and use that opening to do damage and even harm, then compare that to sending off your children either to die for an immoral cause or survive by killing a friend, neighbor or even relative.
Yes, that history must be preserved, in archives and museums and text books and on video. It must be reviewed and digested and used as a vessel to transport mankind into a better and more worthy place.
But that history must not be emblazoned in plazas or on our prominent buildings, on street signs or in school names or institutions or anyplace else where they stand as everlasting totems to remind some of us that we weren’t considered to be humans for hundreds of years.
NASCAR on Wednesday paid Martinsville a stunning honor by using the evening of its race at its longest-serving track to announce that Confederate flags no long will be allowed at its tracks and during its events.
There will be challenges to this directive. Some will argue free speech and personal property, and still others will share the embarrassing stance of Truck Series driver Ray Ciccarelli, who said he would retire rather than drive on a circuit that would take such a stand. Maybe the fact that he is 50 and never won anything were contributors, too, but quitting rather than considering is a caustic commentary. So let’s view NASCAR’s wave of a flag not be the crossed bars of hatred but the green flag of go.
Let’s use this as a point in time when we start our purge of every monument, name and organization in Martinsville and Henry and Patrick counties that is founded in racism and hate.
Let’s make a list, and let’s draw lines through those names and elevate new and more worthy legacies to preserve.
Let’s do this quickly, like pulling the bandage off a wound we just never have been able to heal. Let’s endure a second more of pain and hope the fresh air of love will cure all and leave behind no permanent scar.
