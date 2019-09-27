Everyone was talking jobs in Henry County this past week. We use “Henry County” as the collective, realizing that Martinsville is a governmental island in the middle of that geographic sea.
First there was the increasingly strong and really – given the path to get there – remarkable unemployment report touted by Mark Health, president and CEO of the Henry County Economic Development Corporation, at a meeting Tuesday of the Henry County Board of Supervisors.
When you consider that, of the 60,000-plus who live within our perimeter, only little more than 1,000 filed for aid because they weren’t employed in July, you feel like dancing and singing and shouting.
For the record, Heath told supervisors that the city and county combined have an unemployment rate of 3.7%, with 28,299 employed people and 1,077 unemployed, which had improved from 4.2%. a year ago. Soberingly, both those numbers remain well above the state’s rate of 2.8%.
That’s a figure we heard on Wednesday, when Gov. Ralph Northam came to town for an economic announcement, which didn’t require Sherlock Holmes to know that his scheduled press conference would be about jobs, too. New jobs.
And, yes, he announced 67 new positions that would be added as part of an $21 million expansion of the lumber facility owned by Teal-Jones, a Canadian conglomerate.
“This is really an exciting day for Henry County but also an exciting day for Virginia. … Economic development is a team effort. It takes people on the local level, the state, the federal. We’re all in this together,” Northam said at the event announcing the expansion.
He’s right. We are all in “this” together, and almost all of us are getting paid for being in “this.” That’s the good news.
Those 67 jobs will earn just less than $35,000 in annual salary, Henry County Administrator Tim Hall told Bulletin reporter Paul Collins. That’s pretty good, some would think, but in our view it also underscores the remaining negative from all this good news.
A lot of those nearly 30,000 employed remain “underemployed,” which is an accountant’s way of saying many workers are being paid less than they were before their previous “career” job evaporated. Or they perhaps are working now at a lower classification of job than they might be qualified to have.
More sobering data to compare:
Median household income in Martinsville is $34,000. In Henry County, it’s $41,200. Patrick County is slightly less than that, based on figures published earlier this year in the County Health Rankings. The poverty rates are high, too.
So we are crowing about adding less than two dozen jobs that really don’t improve the overall economic picture of individuals.
We hear often how our leaders and our educators talk about the need for a highly skilled workforce to man our manufacturing jobs, that good wages are there to be earned by those who invest in developing themselves. Patrick Henry Community College continues to expand its curriculum to address these needs. The new training center about to open in Commonwealth Crossing Business Centre is an adjunct to that.
We also hear employers saying that they can’t locate, attract and retain a skilled group of potential employees to meet all their needs. Those seeking jobs too often don’t have adequate training and certifications, or, worse, they can’t pass a pre-employment drug screen. And, increasingly, those hired don’t commit themselves to the job and last only a few days or a few weeks before quitting. Some may say the work is too difficult for the amount of money they are paid to do it.
So maybe we have an axiom here: Employers may need to pay more to attract the workforce they desire and require. Better pay courts better applicants and helps grow our median household income, our tax base and the buying power of consumers.
Underemployment can mean underperforming.
We don’t want to suggest the news this week wasn’t good, but we think it wasn’t as good as it might have been.
