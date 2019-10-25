The legislative bodies of both Martinsville and Henry County took steps this week to prompt legislative action on an issue they sort of share and sort of don’t: reversion.
If you’ve lived in the area for more than five minutes you know that reversion is the term that defines the possibility that the city of Martinsville will fold its government and turn over responsibility for its citizens to Henry County.
You also likely know that this is nothing new, that the city for years has been bleeding money from its reserves simply to balance the books. There is no tourniquet to be applied to this flow, at least not without causing the gangrene of cutting necessary services.
Martinsville City Council so far has done what any governmental body does when it faces a difficult decision or uncertain course: hire a consultant to provide an objective view of a very ugly and undesirable picture. You haven’t seen that report, but you should, even in its alleged draft form. That report provides perspective about your taxes, your safety, your utilities and your peace of mind. And those words are relevant, no matter how polished they are.
So here’s how far the dual governmental Sisyphus moved that rock of reversion up the hill of actually accomplishing something this week:
The Henry County Supervisors on Tuesday amended their (your?) legislative agenda – the actions they encourage state legislators to address – to add wording that, in effect, says state law should provide county residents a vote on whether they want the city under their governmental umbrella. As the world stands in Virginia, the city’s reversion would mean that nearly 13,000 of your neighbors would show up like so many homeless relatives looking for comfort and accommodation.
Later on Tuesday, City Council met and coincidentally (?) also amended its legislative agenda. But the council’s agenda didn’t mimic that of the supervisors. This plan was more protective, seeking an amendment to state code that, if reversion were to take place, protects the retirement rights of constitutional officers whose jobs might be abolished.
We found both steps to be noble to some extent and impractical in others. And we don’t think either will happen, at least not quickly.
If Martinsville were to close its doors – that means the police department, the fire department, the court system, the water company and garbage services, to name a few – city residents should expect to continue to receive those services. Should a relative living outside the city limits be able to deny them in a vote? That mess is definitely hot.
And if the city folds and kicks a longstanding sheriff or prosecutor out of a job, there should be no penance to be paid. That’s just logical.
But both sides are sort of missing the point. They should not waste time creating a debate about whether voter approval should be in place or how the employees might be treated.
What they should be doing is working on a process to make this happen, because it will. No state law is going to change quickly enough to address these or any issues that will emerge. How to blend two governments for the benefit of more than 60,000 people should be the immediate agenda, legislative or otherwise.
Henry County Administrator Tim Hall said that his staff and city staff talk all the time but they don’t talk about reversion. “This is a political issue,” he said.
We understand Mr. Hall’s perspective – this is up to the elected leaders to decide – but we don’t agree with the principle.
This has nothing to do with politics and everything to do with governance.
You want a legislative agenda? Get together and devise a plan.
