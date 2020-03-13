Where are they? We’re looking for them. We want to see them in action and understand their power.
In the face of COVID-19 – coronavirus, conventionally – we are hearing about them but not from them. All over the world and the nation they are prevalent, but in Martinsville and Henry County, not so much.
We’re not talking about masks, which so many are buying up and in some cases donning. We’re not talking about testing kits, which are in woefully inadequate supply as hundreds a day are diagnosed with this increasingly widespread and deadly strain.
No, we’re talking about voices.
About informed dialogue. About accurate explanations. About soothing sentences. About preserving calm and reassuring patience.
We’re talking about local leadership.
Who is speaking for us and to us?
Judge as you will – hopefully through the lens of clarity and not the parallax of preference – how our national leaders are handling this pandemic.
Our inflection is for the voices we aren’t hearing in our neighborhoods, in front of microphones and gatherings, across loudspeakers, typed and distributed on pieces of paper or computer files, through any medium that is designed to converse with the public.
Instead, silence. Not much of anything.
Oh we have reminders about washing our hands, about knowing where we have been and with whom we have interacted. We hear the same hygienic hypotheses that are conveyed in every flu season. Be clean and careful.
And be quiet?
If you are a parent, do you know what the plan is if a student or teacher were to emerge with the virus? Will your students learn from afar using some system that may or may not work in our limited bandwidth of a world? Do you know how you would handle unexpected or upended child care?
And what about those of you who rely on schools for your meals? Until Friday at midday, when Martinsville officials announced a plan for schools, we seemingly had heard everything from everywhere else and little from where it most matters.
If you are a boss, are you mapping out how to keep the work flowing if suddenly your workforce can’t convene? Are you talking to your employees?
If you are a medical official – or a medical facility – do you know what you will do when a patient walks in the door and asks to be tested, to be diagnosed?
If you are staging an event, a church service, are you reconsidering?
Surely some of you can answer some of these questions, but not everyone understands all of them.
That’s because no one we have chosen as our leader has stuck up a hand in this corner of Virginia, even so far unaffected, and has told us he or she is taking control of this conversation and managing our expectations and ensuring everyone has the same answers.
Yes, just who is our leader?
The Martinsville City Council met Tuesday, and the city manager explained how business would go on if there was a case to emerge in the city.
But what does the mayor have to say? Kathy Lawson is chosen as mayor from the governing body we elected to represent our collective best interests, but that board has not addressed constituents. Only its business.
And that’s only a small percentage of residents who live in the nucleus of the amoebic circle of Henry County. We’ve heard nothing from the county.
Yes, Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency. Yes, President Trump declared a national emergency (finally). Yes, life outside of our region has been disrupted universally, but we don’t know what’s happening around here.
It’s like the virus already has invaded and immobilized our leaders.
That’s if there’s one out there. Would someone please stand up and take charge for the greater good?
