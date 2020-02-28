We were appalled to read the expectations for turnout among voters for this Tuesday’s presidential primary. To have so few voices lifted up to help choose our national leader is both a disgrace and so disheartening that we can’t find an apt metaphor.
As the Bulletin’s Bill Wyatt reported in Friday’s edition, only about one in four registered voters bothered to cast ballots in dual primaries in 2016. Registrars are expecting a lower turnout on Tuesday.
First, let’s just put a large dollop of blame for this appalling forecast where it belongs:
Primary day should be for ALL elections in the state. Any race that will be decided in November should share the same cycle, so that voters are more likely to be drawn to the polls.
We realize that presidential election years typically draw more voters to local elections, but that also can work in reverse. House and Senate primaries should not be separated for the sake of some national aggregation of presidential primaries (aka “Super Tuesday”). All opportunities to attract voters are then diluted.
This also allows for another horrible law: Republicans are allowed to voice their preferences in the Democratic primary. Some people do this as votes of defense (against a feared opponent) and not offense (to choose a preference). We find that offensive. That’s especially an odorous option in our area, where in some precincts there are far more Republicans. Sorry, but you shouldn’t be able to vote on Tuesday.
We also refrain that there should be one national primary day – a national holiday – when all states vote in national elections at the same time. We’ve said this before: It’s not fair that increasingly ridiculous and incomprehensible caucuses in Iowa and a few thousand voters in Vermont become too-sharpened knives that whittle down our field of candidates (in either party).
So all of this leaves us with a very small percentage of you to decide an option for the next president of the United States. Is that a statistic of apathy? You still have plenty of choices, even if your favorite has left the race. Does failing to vote for anyone mean that you don’t care?
Partisanship has become the great anvil that constantly is being dropped on the head of society. Washington can’t accomplish anything – won’t accomplish anything – because our representatives with few exceptions support party over person. Most Republicans appear to live in fear of the whims of President Trump and defend him with blind loyalty. Most Democrats seem to scream so shrilly about all the dishonesty and disrespect they see that we’ve become tone deaf to their words.
But Election Day is your opportunity to change all of that, when you can stand up for what you believe rather than react in disillusion and dissonance. Presidential primary day is the one shot you have to choose the one person you prefer, party be damned. Biden, Bloomberg, Buttigieg, Klobuchar, Sanders, Warren or anyone else can be your choice, your individual pick, your reinforcement of what you believe.
If you are a Democrat and sit this one out, then you are left with a candidate chosen without your input to go against a man who is going to be difficult to defeat.
No, our election process isn’t set up to be fair to every voter, but it is set up to ask every voter’s opinion. If you don’t provide yours, then you have cast a de facto vote against our Constitution and democracy itself.
