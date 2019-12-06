If ever a legislative body has taken its eye off its target, the Martinsville City Council is awfully close to doing just that.
At the moment when reversion -- and the critical and delicate decisions surrounding that landmark and game-changing decision -- should be its entire focus, for some reason the council is planning on Tuesday to take up first something that it doesn’t need to take up ever, much less right now:
A fad called declaring itself a “Second Amendment Sanctuary.”
Set aside whether you agree such an exercise ever is appropriate. There is no argument about the importance of deciding whether the city should fold its cards and deal itself a new hand as a town under the umbrella of Henry County.
Yet that’s where we are. Sometime after the council decided last month to schedule a public hearing and perhaps future-setting vote on reversion for this Tuesday night, some constituent called Mayor Kathy Lawson and asked her please to take up this “sanctuary” idea that has raged across Virginia and turned governmental bodies into lobby-led lemmings.
That’s fair. Residents can ask for all sorts of things – stop signs, speed bumps, garbage pickup and cleaner water sometimes are brought up – when they stand in front of that august quintet and represent their causes. The ears usually are politely deaf, but every member of the council appears to listen, sometimes discusses and sometimes acts.
But this time, this resident must have had a quadraphonic megaphone. Whatever he said to Lawson was heard loud and clear. This sanctuary idea has to be addressed NOW!
We guess someone was challenged by how greased the skids were for the Henry County Board of Supervisors, who drew up a sanctuary ordinance and passed it faster than you could eat your dinner, much less digest what was happening. Maybe Lawson sees this as a competitive thing with Supervisors Chair Jim Adams. We don’t know.
We do know, though, that both Lawson and Adams need to be considering how they will forge the future for more than 60,000 residents, because that’s the position they are in. An unnecessary show-off by gun advocates afraid they might have to compromise on a point or two for the good of public safety is hardly more important.
The letters Lawson and Adams exchanged recently weren’t very helpful either. She asked him to negotiate. He asked her to pause in the discussion about reversion – maybe it was he who suggested the gun gambit as a tactic that apparently will, in fact, pause the discussion – and, well, negotiate about schools first.
Given that schools present perhaps the most difficult obstacle of this entire process, why not move the biggest boulder first? But Lawson sort of set that aside and said nothing would stop the public hearing about reversion from happening Tuesday.
Except the gun sanctuary discussion is going to delay it. You can’t stop and talk about schools, but you can stop to talk about trying to make a statement – and a statement is all this is; there is no real value to it – for guns. Really ? There’s a good reason for this?
How about Mayor Lawson or another council member tell us what that is? Danny Turner, a former mayor and one of the more conservative members of the group, doesn’t want to take time with this and said he thinks the whole thing is not just dumb but illegal and unenforceable.
He’s right. The Second Amendment is not the first priority for the City Council. No ordinance in the city is going to carry more firepower on this topic than what might happen next year in Richmond or, don’t laugh, Washington. Both issues are important, but one wastes time.
So we suggest that council members should take care of real business before bothering with monkey business, to take care of all their constituents before considering a suggestion by a minority of them.
So, if Mayor Lawson doesn’t want to take the “sanctuary” issue off the agenda, then perhaps someone would move to table the idea until, oh, January 2021. Surely there would be a couple of other logical minds to prevail.
Because this is simple: There needs to be no diversion from reversion.
