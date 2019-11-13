For retailers, large and small, the holiday shopping season is the most important season of the year. Retail analysts say that a solid holiday period can help put a company in the black financially for the fiscal year while a weak sales season can pull them into the black.
Large, national retailers, though, have many more opportunities throughout the year to lure shoppers. For small, local businesses, the holiday season can be a “make it or break it” time.
No matter how vibrant we feel our economy has been and how that might inform decisions by consumers, this year, especially, the holiday shopping season is critical for local retailers.
First, with Thanksgiving coming on Nov. 28, the traditional shopping season is compressed into fewer than four weeks. If you’re counting, there are only 26 days from Black Friday to Christmas Eve.
That's 26 days for small businesses to either wind up the year in the black or in the red. Pulling off that feat in a longer shopping season is difficult enough, but in only 26 days? That's a challenge, to say the least.
And shoppers have many options.
Uptown Martinsville is the emotional center of the region, a place of unique opportunities and history, but holiday season affects every small business across Patrick and Henry counties. These stores, markets and restaurants count on you to help them remain vital and enrich the business market of the greater community.
Even as the holiday season arrives just after NASCAR has driven its economic machine through the area, we see how many businesses and restaurants lure locals and visitors from across Southside Virginia and northern North Carolina, providing a shopping opportunity that just screams “Merry Christmas!”
Small, locally owned retailers — throughout the region— provide unique character. Some are businesses that our friends and neighbors operate and put their hearts and souls into, from Stuart to Bassett to Collinsville to Marinsville to the hundreds of others strewn throughout the city and the region.
In supporting “Shop Local,” though, we also would remind you of the importance the national retailers with a presence in Southside Virginia. They employ thousands of local folks and pay millions of dollars in local taxes, so when you can’t find that perfect gift at a locally owned business, don’t scurry to find it online, give a local national retailer a chance.
