Any day now we half expect a worker to go into City Council chambers at the Martinsville Municipal Building and remove all the light bulbs.
Increasingly we get the impression that council members are perfectly content to work in the dark.
That’s an impression that flashed before us twice just this past week.
First, the council has not chosen to discuss in public the recent hiring of its contracted attorney, Eric Monday, as assistant city manager.
Then we learned that the public broadcast and video archiving of council meetings, which had been interrupted in June by an equipment problem, wouldn’t be returning to airwaves and internet because repairs would cost $100,000, which would seem pretty expensive for a production that barely reaches rudimentary in the first place.
This second issue is more important than the first, because it deals with elected officials and operating in the public light – one of our passions – but let’s focus or lens on these in the order they came into light.
When Mr. Monday was hired by the city on Aug. 1, we immediately wondered why we hadn’t heard council discussing this issue before it was allowed. We understand the structure – that Mr. Monday works for the city manager who works for the council – but he first worked directly for the council, under a 12-year-old, outdated, rollover contract that also didn’t get a public nod before being renewed as written at the start of this fiscal year.
We are not going to assess Mr. Monday in either of his roles. He may be an all-star in both, but that doesn’t mean the council doesn’t owe it to taxpayers to discuss potential conflicts and to be sure everyone understands and agrees. Council member Danny Turner raised this question, but it’s clear that almost no one else on the council appears to care very much or to have recognized this could be a problem.
But curiously – and, we wonder, illegally? – Mayor Kathy Lawson, City Manager Leon Towarnicki and Mr. Monday took the step of negotiating and signing a “disclosure agreement” that says “any potential conflict which may arise in the future will always be resolved in favor of City Council.”
First of all, this “agreement” is a contract – use whatever term you want – and, if it’s signed by two members of the council – Ms. Lawson and Deputy Mayor Chad Martin apparently did so – it has to be reviewed and approved in public by all members of the council. Well, we guess, unless City Attorney Monday suggests it doesn’t, which would make our point very quickly. But we don’t care if Mr. Monday likes it. We don’t like it, and we don’t’ think this “agreement” does anything more than tee up our best argument.
If Eric Monday, city employee, were to create an issue with which the council must deal, members can’t turn to their attorney for advice, because that attorney is Eric Monday. That at the very least means more expense to hire outside counsel (which is more costly than video equipment). But no one seems to care.
“We’ve got bigger issues on the table, especially with reversion,” Mr. Martin said. “If anybody is in the room, I would definitely want Eric in the room talking about reversion.”
Yes, reversion. The city’s devolving from a city into part of Henry County seems imminent. It will be an all-consuming and all-important step that affects all citizens. Only those citizens won’t be able to see how their leaders are handling and deciding all of this without trekking to city hall.
That’s a headline reason why it is ever more important that the city reach out to creative experts in the community to find an affordable solution to broadcasting council meetings, capturing that video and continuing to post to its YouTube channel. We wonder how difficult that could be.
A solution here is urgent. The public must be able to watch every discussion the city council undertakes and understand why decisions such as reversion are being made or why a question about a conflict can’t be discussed in public.
We hope that bulb of enlightenment goes off for council members – just not the ones overhead.
