The gruesome details that emerged this week in the description by a father in Ridgeway who tried to save his son from the attack of a ravaging dog was yet another installment in an inexplicable and inexcusable social phenomenon.
Maybe you read the gripping report by Holly Kozelsky of the Martinsville Bulletin about how Steve Barbour had to pull his 14-year-old son, Tyler, from the jaws of the unexpected attack of a neighbor’s pit bull.
You could feel Barbour’s fear as he described a “tug of war” with the dog, his son the rope between man and canine. Hitting on the dog caused a moment of relaxed jaws that allowed Tyler to escape.
Steve Barbour rushed his son to medical care, as “meat was falling out of his leg,” and he was taken by helicopter to Wake Forest Baptist so specialists could address those injuries. The account was a horror for anyone.
Dog attacks happen frequently, we realize. A woman in Collinsville was assailed by two Great Danes and her own dog was killed just a few days before that.
But what we don’t understand and can’t abide is what Barbour described in his account about the dog – whose attack was a complete surprise, he said – and why it might have designed to turn its fangs on Tyler.
Here’s what Barbour told Kozelsky about how the neighbor who owned the dog treated it:
“He’d be beating on the dog, fighting him with a tire. I guess he was trying to toughen it up. What he did was, apparently, make it evil.”
We don’t understand why a human would train a dog – especially a powerful breed such as a pit bull – and teach it to attack, to make it mean, to unleash its wolf DNA.
We don’t understand the dog-fighting concept that made Virginia hero Michael Vick into a prison inmate and cultural scourge. We don’t understand the hundreds who were arrested and convicted during a huge raid of a dog-fighting event in Patrick County last year.
We love our pets. We want their affection and their loyalty and their companionship. You saw the reports about how the numbers of animals being adopted and fostered at animal shelters is surging during the stay-at-hole pandemic.
But we don’t adopt them to be killers. Self-protection is why humans are allowed to carry guns, but most humans aren’t trained to be killers of anything larger than a deer. And unless our dogs are used in military or law enforcement, they shouldn’t be trained to kill, either.
There is one more troubling aspect to Barbour’s account. The animal control report said that the dog’s owner “could not provide shot records or any other proof of vaccinations. Owner was issued summons for no rabies vaccination and no county dog tags.”
In other words, Tyler Barbour not only was attacked and his leg torn apart, but he could have to endure a painful series of rabies shots because of an owner intent on having an attack dog didn’t follow the law and was negligent of ensuring the dog’s health.
The dog was euthanized by animal control – and we presume tested for rabies — but the moral of this incident should not be put down with him.
Tyler Barbour will make many more visits to doctors at Wake Forest – at significant expense – and the scarring if not all the damage will be permanent. The dog’s owner has no insurance, either.
We’re sure that there are civil lawyers who will get involved in trying to sort out how those medical expenses will be paid. Steve Barbour is not healthy himself.
But we haven’t heard if the Henry County Sheriff’s Office will be looking at the facts in this case or the attack in Collinsville. We can’t cast guilt on any individual based on allegations, but we will offer this final judgment:
There is no place in our neighborhoods for dogs to be trained to be killers. We should leave that to the military and law enforcement – just like with do with the humans.
