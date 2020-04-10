Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 30 EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS MAY KILL OR DAMAGE SENSITIVE VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...WINDS WILL DIMINISH OVERNIGHT ALLOWING THE TEMPERATURE TO FALL TO NEAR OR JUST BELOW FREEZING, AND INCREASING THE POTENTIAL FOR FROST FORMATION. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&