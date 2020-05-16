This been a troubling week in our region’s small battle in the big war against the coronavirus.
First there are the raw casualties: Positive tests in Henry and Patrick counties and Martinsville for the first 16 days of May are more than the number for March and April. That’s right, more than a 100% increase.
There was a similar spike in the number of hospitalizations. There was the first case to emerge from a nursing home.
And then there was a second death in Henry County.
That death was of a woman employed at the Young Williams Child Support Services call center in Martinsville, where an outbreak of at least six cases now has occurred and exposed a troubling sequence that should be instructive for every other employer, organization and – well -- individual.
We had learned earlier through the reporting of the Bulletin’s Kim Barto Meeks that another employee at Young Williams had tested positive on May 4 despite taking extraordinary care to follow recommendations for social distancing and protective gear.
And now we learn that a complaint had been filed with OSHA against the company and an investigation was conducted in mid-April. OSHA’s report cited deficiencies in cleanliness. Since that inspection, more employees have become ill, and one has passed away.
We do not repeat this information to elevate the pain no doubt felt by workers and management at Young Williams, only to use it as viral example of how the novel coronavirus can infect a workplace – nee all of our lives – and spread quickly.
Since this pandemic emerged, and businesses closed, and residents quarantined and worked at home, there have been constant reminders of those precautions that form the primary lines of defense against infecting each other and, possibly, killing each other.
Young Williams’ management says all the right things about how it responded to the outbreak, but did it do enough before the outbreak? Were policies and guidelines dispersed with adequate seriousness to ensure employees would be protected?
As Nancy Bell, spokesperson for the West Piedmont Health District, reiterated this week, that’s solely an organization’s responsibility. State epidemiologists aren’t law enforcement.
“Our role is to offer guidance to employers and employees on how to avoid spread of the disease,” Bell said. “We offer guidance to employers who have had an employee test positive as to next steps, and refer people to testing, as appropriate.”
On Friday we entered the first phase of reopening businesses and gatherings in Virginia. There are rules for some and guidelines for others, but all share the same goal: to protect employees and customers for transacting the virus.
Henry County opened its administration building on Friday morning, and the Martinsville Municipal Building will open to the public on Monday. And we think the city has a pretty good idea of how we should be policing each other as we try to return sunrays of normalcy from between the layers of clouds cast by the coronavirus.
If you go to the municipal building, your temperature will be taken. If you want to go to a city office, you will have to complete a health survey to earn an entry badge. Then you will be monitored for social distancing, separated by Plexiglas from employees and encouraged to wear a mask if you have one.
These are appropriate measures – we don’t think county officials have been as thorough – but there is one gap that needs to be closed: Neither the city nor the county is requiring visitors to wear masks. We think they should.
We want our leaders to be bold in leading, to be adamant and focused. We want protection, and we want this reopening to work.
Racing is returning to the Martinsville Speedway on June 10. That's wonderful news. But as the cars bump and roar around the track, no one will be there to watch. Another race is scheduled for November. We want spectators be able to attend in some manner.
But we won’t reach that goal if every business, every office, every government entity and every individual isn’t using every layer of armor we have to fend off the further assault of this virus.
As we have learned, not to do enough can be a deadly decision.
