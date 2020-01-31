To the editor:
Amazing that less than two months after the election the county approved the use of funds for a portable watch-tower assault rifles. Watch towers? Someone want to play military? Guess what the enemy is already here. We live among them every day. For myself and others, we live in the real world.
Some of us actually manned those towers along the base perimeter where the herbicide agent orange was sprayed in Southeast Asia, carried AR15s, M16s and grenade launchers, etc. So I’m not one for the weekend warrior games by those who were afraid to brave the military.
Personally I don’t think law enforcement or private citizens go through a tough enough psychological background check to get a gun permit or license to carry a gun.
I’m ex-military police-security specialist who had top-secret clearance. Went to Fort Hood, Texas, for extensive combat training before I went to Asia. Now I don’t be bothered with guns.
Sometime on my job I see people walk through with a gun on his side. They’re neither law enforcement nor military. Some look like they just stepped off a short bus. Is this really the message we want to send out to our kids, especially with all this Fortnite-type entertainment?
SANFORD MARTIN
Martinsville
