To the editor:
Our town need some new events, something to bring money into the town. So I propose having drag shows again.
We as a town were so quick to go see men dress up as women and lip sync to their favorite songs. I, myself personally, am a drag queen, and with the money I collect, it will go to my nonprofit, to the performers and the businesses that allowed us to have a show.
It doesn't need to be just during the Pride Month, which is in June, but all months of the year. I think that it would be fantastic to have drag shows again. And guess what? LGBTQ+ are not the only ones who do drag. I know a lot of straight people who do drag as well. They just choose to remain anonymous.
Let's bring drag shows back to town. This is 2020, after all.
KAYE PACIFICO
Martinsville
