To the Editor:
You may not be ready to see snow, sleet, freezing rain and feel sub-freezing temperatures and other winter conditions; but it is going to happen. “Get over it,” “it is what we do,” every season.
What we do not expect is a president who abuses his oath of office. What we cannot “get over” is the GOP Senate and House not accepting facts that Trump is a self-absorbed, intimidating leader who has no respect for the Constitution.
You may not be looking to study the articles of impeachment, but pay attention to them, and the facts that they reveal. There may be others who will be found complicit during the trial, and they also will have to deal with the outcome, some may not “get over it.” They may want to prepare to be truthful to their oaths of office.
I am an optimistic American who follows American history. Our Constitution will help us weather this storm and others to follow. All that is needed is the integrity of those in office. When they swore allegiance to the Constitution, they put our country first and not blind loyalty to a political party. Facts will be overwhelming, but if they disallow any documents or witnesses, they are hiding truth. If the truth confirms innocence, it will exonerate the behavior and decisions by the president, and unhoax the “witch-hunt”.
How about everybody involved in the impeachment trial do the right thing because it is the right thing to do as an American. Be a patriot; bring on the facts. We need to heal our nation. We are in a historical moment.
JOHN REHDER
Ridgeway
