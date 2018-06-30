Army needs support
I am writing as a board member for our Salvation Army Corp. This corp serves three counties including Henry, Franklin, Patrick and the city of Martinsville, but our resources are thin and the needs of others are many and urgent.
We have kids we want to send to summer camp. There they learn life skills, confidence, music and most importantly how much God cares and loves them. They are the youth who need hope and to be nurtured by experiences that mold their lives.
There are families who struggle to feed, shelter and provide a stable environment. Each day is a challenge for many folks.
People do not choose to live in poverty; they cannot anticipate situations that suddenly put their lives in turmoil.
If you have ever struggled with panic over money to pay bills, buy food, get medicines or where you are going to sleep you know the Salvation Army will accept you in love and will put you in connection with solutions for your situation.
If you have lead a blessed life with no poverty or family catastrophe I would urge you to be empathetic to those who have. Our Corp mission is year-round, not just over Christmas.
When I became a board member, I wanted to participate, not be a bored member. The more involved I became, the more satisfaction I received. I feel invigorated as I contribute time, talents and funds.
We urgently need volunteers to ring bells for our “Christmas in July” fund raiser, the week of July 23. We also need volunteers for cooking and serving food at noon on Mondays, Wednesday and Fridays.
This is a great way for churches, Bible study groups, office staff, and civic groups to get involved throughout the year. We need shoppers at our thrift store in Collinsville and we need items to sell.
Funding is the fluid that allows the “Army” to “Do the Most Good.”
Lieutenants George and Ruby Keith would welcome your visit. They have a mission of love and service. Summer months are always the hardest for the Salvation Army because funding and donations drop, but the needs in our community do not.
Please call the Corp at (276)-638-3450 or for thrift store information call (276)-647-3450.
John Rehder
Ridgeway
No merger needed
I think the problem with the city situation is that it needs to remain the same. If they change, that means higher property taxes.
To solve that problem all supervisors should volunteer to take a salary cut. This small city can’t afford to pay out high salaries. Everyone is wanting to live beyond their means, meaning they want more money.
I myself live on a budget and have been for the last 28 years. Yes, I, like the rest of you, would like a little more each month to live on.
Someone in the city of Martinsville is not managing things right. I’m saying no to the merger!
Albert Grove
Axton
Thoughts on children
As I was reading the “Annie Lane” column on June 4 in the Bulletin, I saw where a reader asked “how can I explain not having children?”
My first thought was there’s nothing wrong with that. The article stated that this husband and wife had made the decision to refrain from having children.
Think about it friends. Children are a lifetime of worries. You start worrying over them from the day they were born until even adulthood and until death, or until parents don’t exist anymore.
In most cases, the majority of children in this life are planned, while some occur by mistake.
Have you ever heard someone say, I wouldn’t take a million dollars for the ones I have, but under no circumstances do I want any more?
I say in today’s world just raising one child from birth to the time he or she leaves home costs a fortune. Most homes want at least two children, meaning you can double the expenses.
I have always loved children and my own mean the world to me. It would be extremely hard to accept the fact that they did not exist anymore.
I say to the ones who choose not to have children you may regret it more as you retire and old age dominates you. I realize we always have friends to help us, but the love of that son or daughter means so much.
Some choose material things over an actual human being, and I say to that, only flesh and blood can wrap their arms around you and I say “I love you” with real meaning.
Danny Clifton
Ridgeway