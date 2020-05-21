Health care worker cautions about reopening
To the editor:
As a health care provider in Martinsville, I have been following the reports of Covid-19 cases as reported by the Health Department. While I continued to see patients for emergencies during Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s stay-at-home order for the state starting March 25 and have now opened my office back up for regular appointments, I am now seriously considering shutting down my office again due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. I have told my patients and my staff that I felt the statewide shutdown was premature for our area and continue to believe that. I now feel it necessary to warn those in this area that it is not the time to reopen businesses due to the now locally-generated cases of the virus. Whereas before, most all the confirmed cases were traceable to exposure outside of our area, we are now seeing cases locally generated. I understand everyone’s desire to get back to normal, and in particular for business owners to reopen their businesses, but I would urge caution. I am afraid this area has not seen the worst. Please use caution and respect your neighbors. Don’t go out if you don’t have to and use a mask as much as you can. As an individual, you may not be worried and choose not to wear a mask, but many other people are and your decision can affect them both mentally and physically. Remember, as many as 85% of infections are unknown to the person.
CRAIG DIETRICH
Martinsville
There’s no value in name calling.
To the editor:
I fully understand wanting to give people a place to discuss issues, offer suggestions, etc., but lately the letters to the editor site is just a collection of people insulting each other. It is of no value whatsoever to your paper or the site — if anything, it degrades the quality of your product. If there is a legitimate argument or debate, then great. If it is one person writing insults to another with nothing valuable to share, please don’t make it a part of your news. One letter writer spends all of his time calling people names. How does that assist anyone or anything? It divides and disgusts, instead of creating an honest discourse.
Please consider raising the bar just a bit for your letters. Those of us who prefer a kinder world would appreciate it.
Sincerely,
JOEL BUNN
Martinsville
