To the editor:
The three things that will happen in Donald Trump's second term:
- The fall of Communist China.
- The fall of Communist North Korea.
- The fall of Iran and the radical Islamic movement.
This is coming, and Ronald Reagan started it all. It takes decades for it to work itself out, but it takes someone like Donald Trump to make it happen.
All of the underhanded ways of Bernie Sanders and other liberals have not worked.
BENJAMIN GRAVELY
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.