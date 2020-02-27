To the editor:
Katherine Goble Johnson, a beautiful lady, was Mother of the Year, 1962 at Hampton Institute (now Hampton University). We celebrated her day with love and affection for “Mrs. Katherine,” including her daughters Joylette, Connie and Kathy. All of us members of “The Hampton Family.” Holding her in our hearts for all those many years, Hampton University invited “Mrs. Katherine” to deliver the 147th commencement address in May 2017.
For her groundbreaking work as one of NASA’s human “computers,” “Mrs. Katherine” had come to be celebrated by our nation. She was honored with its highest civilian awards. She received the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Barack Obama, who declared, “With her razor-sharp mathematical mind, Katherine G. Johnson helped broaden the scope of space travel, charting new frontiers for humanity’s exploration of space, and creating new possibilities for all humankind.” When she turned 100, she said, “I’m just lucky – the Lord likes me.” At age 101 she received the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal. She was immortalized in the bestselling book, “Hidden Figures” by Margot Shetterly followed by the Oscar-nominated film. “Mrs. Katherine” died Monday.
We were just lucky. She loved us. Today, I treasure the memory of her smile, her autograph tucked away in my scrapbook, my friendship with her daughter Kathy. I, like others in “The Hampton Family” and millions across America, am comforted by the inspiration her story lights in the eyes of young folk who now believe that they, too, can become scientists and mathematicians who change the world. Peace be with you, “Mrs. Katherine.”
IMOGENE HODGE DRAPER
Hampton University (Class of 1964)
Martinsville
