To the editor:
For what I read in the Bulletin this morning ("'Interesting and trying times,'" April 2) a great effort. The information shared from the major players was good know and what planned steps going forward.
I do commend your efforts and all others who assisted to stage this briefing. It showed that the community's leaders are active, caring and hard at work to keep the citizens safe, work to mitigate the spread of the virus while meeting the needs of the citizens as a result of COVID-19 and its challenges.
It would have helped for the citizens to know "COVID-19 is a serious and life-threatening matter" -- to have heard the things the citizens must continue do:
- Wash hands often.
- Observe social distancing.
- Gather with no more than a group of 10.
- Stay at home.
There were a few other gaps, but hear it from me now: This was a great effort in the interest of the community as a whole.
THE REV. TYLER C. MILLNER
Martinsville
