To the editor:
I went fairly early Sunday morning to Kroger in the hope that I would find a package of toilet tissue, but the shelves were empty. I finished shopping and was checking out. The lady behind me had a package of toilet tissue in her cart. The clerk putting my groceries in my cart said she would check the shelves to see if there was any more. She did and found the shelves empty.
As I was getting ready to leave the story, I heard someone call me. I looked back, and the lady with the toilet tissue handed me the package. I couldn’t believe she was handing me this prized item, and not only that, she refused any payment. If only I had foresight as good a hindsight, I would have asked her name. But, alas, I didn’t.
I thank her for her profound generosity, and I thank God for people like her. I hope she reads and knows that she is truly blessed.
GENEVA K. ROACH
Fieldale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.