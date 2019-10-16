To the editor:
I am very grateful for the letter from sixth-grader Morgan Amos ("Everyone should be recycling," Oct. 10).
He is a very caring and mature young person and a great example to us adults who fall short many times. We have apparently forgotten who owns this Earth. Psalms 24:1 states, "The Earth is the Lord's and the fullness thereof: the World and they that dwell therein." We are his caregivers, and we are falling short. We may have a deed to our property, but it still belongs to God the creator.
I live on a street corner, and I pick up trash on my corner. If we all took a small amount of responsibility to this Earth, it would be a healthier, cleaner and more beautiful world to live in.
PATSY ROACH
Martinsville
