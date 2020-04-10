To the editor:
I really don’t understand how civilized people all around the world can worry so much about the few people that have lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus when there are close to 125,000 abortions preformed every day around the world. That is according to the World Health Organization. They estimate that 41.6 million was the number for 2003 and 43.8 million in 2008.
All that I’m trying to get across is we kill these little girls and boys every day, and 98% of people never give it a first thought much less a second thought.
I’m not belittling the lives lost to this unseen foe we are dealing with now. But I cannot ever remember an elected government official make a plea for the unborn as did the governor of New York when begging for equipment and supplies needed for his city.
JOHN POE SR.
Bassett
