Abortion rights part of elections, too
To the editor:
Your article about the primary election (“Super Tuesday plans set,” Feb. 28) gave information for voters before the primary. Staying informed is important so citizens know how to vote and how their elected officials vote.
Recently, the United States Senate voted on two proposed laws (www.senate.gov). The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act protects babies who survive a failed abortion, requiring medical personnel to help the new-born rather than leaving it to die from neglect. The Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act makes abortion illegal on unborn children at a gestational age of 20-weeks or older because these babies experience pain. Both bills recognize the child as a human person endowed by God with the inalienable right to life. Unfortunately, the legislation failed to receive the votes needed to move forward in the Senate. Our senators — Tim Kaine and Mark Warner — opposed both bills, dismissing the child’s humanity to side with abortion advocates.
Sadly, many government officials align themselves with the “freedom of choice” position, condoning abortion on demand until the moment of birth. Surely, freedom to destroy human life is not true freedom. It is essentially totalitarianism, giving the strong power over the weak who have no choice but to submit. Unborn children become disposable, obstacles to personal fulfillment, subjected to pain and violence as abortionists dismember them. Pro-life supporters become enemies of freedom because they advocate for the sanctity of life, affirming Abraham Lincoln’s words, “nothing stamped with the divine image and likeness was sent into the world to be trodden upon.”
Shall this injustice continue? The 2020 election gives Americans the opportunity to support pro-life candidates who will protect helpless children. Examine your conscience before voting; ask: “Can unjust leaders claim that God is on their side — leaders whose decrees permit injustice? They gang up against the righteous and condemn the innocent to death.” (Ps. 94:20-21 NLT)
CINDY W. SHIRLEY
Ridgeway
Right vote for student justice issue
To the editor:
On Feb. 5, a bill to decriminalize disorderly conduct in schools passed the Virginia Senate. SB 3, which was sponsored by state Sen. Jennifer McClellan, will prevent students from being put in the criminal justice system unnecessarily. I am proud to report that our state senator, Bill Stanley, voted for this bill.
For too long, Virginia has treated disruptive students as criminals. And it’s not applied equally across the board.
The law specifically targets black children. According to a report from the Legal Aid Justice Center, 62% of school-based disorderly conduct complaints were filed against black students over the last three years, even though they only make up 22% of the overall student population. It’s time to put this ugly law behind us.
While I am grateful to Sen. Stanley for standing on the right side of criminal justice reform, I am disappointed that our area’s delegates—Les Adams, Danny Marshall, and Charles Poindexter—voted against the same bill in the House of Delegates, HB 256. Thankfully, their votes didn’t stop it from passing.
I’ll keep working to make sure all children get a fair shot.
I hope you’ll join me and Virginia Organizing in this work.
TAMMY HOWARD
Martinsville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.