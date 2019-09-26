About guns and the Bible
To the editor:
In From The Pulpit, writer James Pence made this statement: “nowhere in the Holy Scriptures do we see the necessity of having weapons” (“2nd amendment isn’t the 2nd commandment,” Sept. 20). Apparently Pence has never read Jesus’s words in Luke 22:36: “Then said he unto them, But now, he that hath a purse, let him take it, and likewise his scrip: and he that hath no sword, let him sell his garment, and buy one.”
They did not have AR15s in the first century, but we have to ask, “If not for self defense, why then did Jesus command his disciples to sell their garments to buy a sword?” Also Pence must not have read Exodus 22:2 that says, “If a thief be found breaking up, and be smitten that he die, there shall no blood be shed for him.” Again, self defense. Does Exodus 22 say that I can only defend myself against a burglar with my bare hands? Of course not.
Pence goes on to say, “Why can’t we as a society limit that to pistols, rifles and shotguns ? No one needs a semi-automatic weapon.” You know they make semi-automatic pistols, shotguns, and rifles (non-AR15-style rifles), too? Do citizens get to keep those, or will everyone become limited to single-action revolvers, bolt-action rifles and pump shotguns only? Pence did not call for getting rid of AR15s. He said get rid of “semi-automatic weapons.”
It’s not a gun problem; it’s a people problem. Gun regulation only hurts law-abiding citizens.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
