To the editor:
About all of the recent copy cat shootings: What I think these people need is less cell phones, less computers and Facebook and games plus the news media. They glorify them every night on the news, so they get their few minutes of attention and their pictures on TV.
I think these shooters do this because they are bored and don’t have anything better to do. I think they need a big old rock pile and a short pix ax in weather like we have had lately for 8 or 10 hours a day for a couple weeks. That would get the kinks out of them, and they would be so tired that they wouldn’t have time to think and plan all these crimes.
It wouldn’t hurt anything or anybody if the politicians did the same thing.
When we were kids, my Dad always had something for us to do every day when we came home from school. If nothing else, we would pick up rocks and sticks and debris out of the pastures. It didn’t hurt any of us.
JUDY M. REYNOLDS
Chatham
