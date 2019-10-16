About those shorts volleyball players wear
To the editor:
We call them “predators” or “peeping-toms:” men who want to get a good look at unsuspecting girls. We all agree this is a horrible thing, and the Bible would teach against such: “But I say unto you, That whosoever looketh on a woman to lust after her hath committed adultery with her already in his heart.” (Matthew 5:28).
What I cannot understand is why parents and local high schools do not make their sports uniforms (volleyball) more modest.
For some time now every time you open the Bulletin to the Sports section there will be a high school girl in short shorts that look more like underwear. Some people are going to read this and say that I am being ridiculous, but I would ask everyone: What did Daisy Duke add to “The Dukes of Hazard” besides her legs? Nothing. And we all realize it. Do the shorts help the girls play better? If so then lets get equally tight short shorts for the boys basketball team.
There are news stories out there of sex offenders coming to high school games to see short shorts or cheerleaders. Why would we not want to protect our young ladies? Older women should be teaching their daughters/granddaughters about modesty as per 1 Timothy 2:9? The Bible’s rule for being covered is from the hip to the knee as per Exodus 28:42 (“unto” in Exodus 28:42 means including) and Isaiah 47:2-3.
God knows I mean well for the girls and their families in writing this.
CALEB ROBERTSON
Martinsville
