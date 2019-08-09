To the editor:
I enjoyed reading the article in the Martinsville Bulletin about the wonderful accomplishments of the talented young actor at Patrick Henry Community College ("And he started with glee," July 26). I appreciate the newspaper printing that the young actor commented that the academic side of the theater came from one of his high school drama teachers. In my opinion, the college's performing arts troupe places more emphasis on entertainment than on academics.
ALEXIS C. LEE
Martinsville