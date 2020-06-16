LETTER TO THE EDITOR: America is one nation, built under God's guidance

To the editor:
America is a nation blessed by God, our creator, to become the hope of people in a world that is ruled by evil, ungodly men. Most of the world can only dream about the awesome life that America offers to each and every person born in this unique country.
Our Founders carved on the walls of buildings the Ten Commandments, given and written in stone on Mount Sinai, for all to read and obey. Our Founders prayed for the wisdom to lead this great nation. God had made America the Promised Land to the millions living in poverty in countries that keep the masses poor and uneducated and controlled by war and evil leaders.
Mussolini, Hitler and Stalin produced fake news long before CNN. Hitler took away those evil guns from the common man and killed millions of people who had done no wrong. The Muslim world still controls its people by the fear of death. Stalin just let millions starve to death.
In America we have laws based on the instructions from the Bible. Historically people have been controlled by leaders who had the most powerful armies. So true even today. Diplomacy works only when soldiers have the weapons and are willing to sacrifice their lives and when leaders lead.
When we are blind, deaf and dead, we cannot see the wonders of God’s creation. But look at the caterpillar, a worm until God turned the worm into a beautiful butterfly. Look at the egg that God turns into a hen, a bird, a cow, a hog, an alligator or you and me. None of this happens without the “God Ap” (programmed software).
We accept God by faith. We are not equipped with the ability to understand all that God has created and controls. God told Moses, just tell the people who I am.
DELANO THOMAS
Martinsville