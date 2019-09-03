To the editor:
My niece Tonya Gillespie from Martinsville has been in a wheelchair for many years and has overcome huge obstacles. I know it’s nice to hear words of encouragement, and let me tell you she has an awesome testimony.
She lives alone with a few animals, including her service dog, Ellie Mae, and her pig, Pixie. She is a story worth talking about in helping others in her situation. This girl lets nothing get in her way. She works out at a gym everyday, and it is phenomenal to watch her while her Great Mastiff Ellie Mae is by her side.
That dog can do anything she asks him to do, like going behind her and pushing her wheelchair for her. Please help get her story out there. I think it would encourage others with disabilities.
She is definitely an inspiration to her family and friends. She is a wonderful human being.
MELENA FRENCH
Princeton, W. Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.