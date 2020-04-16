An ode to a beloved grandmother
To the Editor:
This poem is a tribune to my grandmother, Barbara Cunningham, who passed away recent.
The Ones We’ve Lost
There’s an angel that walks amongst us,
Teaches us to behave and not to cuss.
She sends her tides and pays her dues,
Makes us say our prayers and mind our P’s and Q’s.
Believe in God as she’s always said,
Give us Lord our daily bread.
Know not what you’ll always do,
Believe in God for he is true.
I’m gone from here but not goodbye,
I’ll see you in a lullaby.
So forget me not when the nights are sad,
Remember the times we always had.
Donald Cunningham
Martinsville
Beware the teaching of false doctrines
To the editor:
This would be a good time to put away all of the electronic beasts and get out your New Testament and see if your pastor is telling you the truth about being saved by praying the “Sinner’s Prayer.” Turn to the book of Acts and read the first 22 chapters, and then you will know for sure that he has been lying to you. In this book you will find where there was at least 10 places where lost sinners were saved by being baptized in water to have their sins washed away. Also you can find that Saul was not saved on the road to Damascus, he was saved by being baptized. (Acts 22: 16.)
One of the most powerful sermons ever preached is found in Acts 2: 1-47. It’s the Apostle Peter preaching to the Jewish people on the First Pentecost after Jesus Christ had ascended back to heaven. Peter is preaching to them, “Therefore, let the whole house of Israel be assured of this: God has made this, Jesus, whom you crucified both Lord and Messiah. And when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and they cried out, and said men and brethren what shall we do?”
Then Peter preached unto them saying, “Repent,” and he baptized everyone in the name of Jesus Christ “for” the remission of sins. And 3,000 souls were added to the Church of Christ that same day. If your pastor doesn’t preach this on the Lord’s Day, he is a false teacher.
The Apostle Paul wrote this in Galatians 5: 6, “Let no one deceive you with vain words for because of these things comes the wrath of God.”
If you want to know who started the Sinner’s Prayer, it was the three “B’s: Billy Sunday, Billy Bright and Billy Graham. Billy Graham took it in to most of our living rooms with his TV crusades. Just read your Bible, and you can tell whose teaching false doctrine.
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
Inmates’ sentences should be reconsidered
To the editor:
As infection and death counts soar, I look around this room at the Martinsville Prison Farm, jam-packed with non-violent offenders, most of them with a year or less to serve. As a deadly virus approaches, we wait like fish in a bucket.
While I understand that a debt has to be paid to society, a question still comes to mind. Should 90 days be a life sentence? When numerical values on a newspaper page become names from your family reunion registry, trust and believe the adjustments that needed won’t be sufficient, much like the group of more than 10 inmates currently serving anywhere from 3 to 12 months for coming up short on their child support.
Those in authority to make such adjustments — you know who you are — let’s minimize our losses and protect the lives that we can, and may God protect us all.
JOSHUA EGGLESTON
