To the editor:
I realize your paper is inundated with complaints during these trying times. However I was in a well-known Henry County-Martinsville grocery store recently and overheard an employee state to another employee: "Hey, did you get your toilet tissue before they put the pallet out?" I then proceeded to the aisle to what I thought might be my lucky day.
However, to my dismay, there was not a 6-pack, 12-pack or 32-roll container to be had. Then it hit me out of the blue. I wonder how many rolls of TP get bought by employees before we get ours? Just a question to ponder. I think I want to be a greeter so I can find some Charmin!
SPURGEON DESKINS
Martinsville
