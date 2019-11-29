To the editor:
The public officials in Martinsville who are leading the city's reversion discussion don't have a good track record when it comes to making major financial decisions for the taxpayers.
Examples: cable debacle, medical school, Amp Ohio, Henry hotel and the last tabling of the reversion discussion.
In 2012 Mayor Kim Adkins Cleary stated her reasoning for tabling the vote on reversion was because she saw numbers that indicated the city was on the road to financial recovery. Boy was she wrong, and so were the others who voted with her.
MICHAEL ELDER
Charlottesville
