To the editor:
This would be a good time to put away all of the electronic beasts and get out your New Testament and see if your pastor is telling you the truth about being saved by praying the “Sinner’s Prayer.” Turn to the book of Acts and read the first 22 chapters, and then you will know for sure that he has been lying to you. In this book you will find where there was at least 10 places where lost sinners were saved by being baptized in water to have their sins washed away. Also you can find that Saul was not saved on the road to Damascus, he was saved by being baptized. (Acts 22: 16.)
One of the most powerful sermons ever preached is found in Acts 2: 1-47. It’s the Apostle Peter preaching to the Jewish people on the First Pentecost after Jesus Christ had ascended back to heaven. Peter is preaching to them, "Therefore, let the whole house of Israel be assured of this: God has made this, Jesus, whom you crucified both Lord and Messiah. And when they heard this they were cut to the heart, and they cried out, and said men and brethren what shall we do?"
Then Peter preached unto them saying, “Repent,” and he baptized everyone in the name of Jesus Christ “for” the remission of sins. And 3,000 souls were added to the Church of Christ that same day. If your pastor doesn’t preach this on the Lord’s Day, he is a false teacher.
The Apostle Paul wrote this in Galatians 5: 6, "Let no one deceive you with vain words for because of these things comes the wrath of God."
If you want to know who started the Sinner's Prayer, it was the three “B’s: Billy Sunday, Billy Bright and Billy Graham. Billy Graham took it in to most of our living rooms with his TV crusades. Just read your Bible, and you can tell whose teaching false doctrine.
GLENN C. ALLEN
Danville
